1000 KM road length macadamized in Srinagar: Govt

Jammu—The Public Works Department (PWD) has macadamized around 1000 KM road length in district Srinagar during the past three years.

This information was given by Minister for PWD, Mr Naeem Akhtar in the Legislative Assembly while responding to the issue raised by Legislators of Srinagar in the House this morning.

Giving constituency-wise details, the Minister said that in Khanyar constituency a road length of 56 KMs has been macadamized out of the total road length of 62 KMs being maintained by the R&B Department in the said constituency.

In Habbakadal constituency, he said, a road length of 24 KMs was macadamized against a total road length of 28 KMs maintained by the R&B Department.

In Zadibal constituency, he said 77 KM road length has been macadamized against a total road length of 196 KMs maintained by the R&B Department.

“In Eidgah constituency a road length of 46 KMs was macadamized against a total road length of 89 KMs maintained by the R&B Department,” he said and added that in Sonwar constituency 151 KM road length has been macadamized out of the total road length of 263 KMs maintained by the R&B Department.

In Hazratbal constituency, the Minister said that a road length of 193 KMs was macadamized against a total road length of 349 KMs maintained by the R&B Department.

“In Batamaloo constituency, a road length of 165 KMs has been macadamized against a total road length 389 KMs maintained by the R&B Department,” Akhtar said and added that in Amirakadal constituency a road length of 279 KMs was macadamized against a total length of 584 KMs maintained by the R&B Department.

Earlier, the Opposition members led by Ali Mohammad Sagar had alleged that the government has not macadamized areas of their constituencies in district Srinagar.