Hafiz Saeed opens MML office in Lahore

Saeed has confirmed that his organisation Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) would contest the 2018 general elections under the banner of the MML.
Islamabad—Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD chief Hafiz Saeed has opened the first office of the Milli Muslim League (MML) here, days after the Pakistan government said the group would breed violence and extremism in politics while opposing a plea seeking its registration as a political party.Saeed has confirmed that his organisation Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) would contest the 2018 general elections under the banner of the MML.The MML is the offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and JuD, according to the government.The MML had challenged the Election Commission's order in October that had declined its registration as a political party.Saeed yesterday inaugurated the office in Lahore's National Assembly-120 constituency from where a JuD member had contested by-polls in September.Despite refusal from the interior ministry to register the MML as a political party, Saeed pressed ahead with his plans to take the political plunge.The Pakistan government has requested a court in Islamabad not to consider Saeed-backed MML's plea seeking its registration as a political party, saying the group would breed violence and extremism in politics.The interior ministry has categorically made it clear that the state will not allow mainstreaming of jihad outfits.Saeed's visit and opening of political office in Lahore indicate that he has ambitious plans to enter into politics.During his visit on Mohni Road area adjacent to Data Sahib shrine, he listened to civic problems of people. People welcomed Saeed by showering rose petals on his vehicle in the area. The JuD headquarters in Chauburji also falls in NA-120.The MML had secured the fourth position with 6,000 votes, double than that of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat- i-Islami combined.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.