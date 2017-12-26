‘Carried Out Surgical Strike’ On Pak: India

New Delhi—In retaliation for the killing of four personnel, including an officer in ‘unprovoked’ ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Indian Army on Monday claimed that it launched another surgical strike and neutralised three Pakistani soldiers across the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Indian Army on Monday evening crossed over LoC to PoK and neutralised three Pakistani soldiers," intelligence sources said here on Tuesday.

They said, "India neutralised three Pakistan Army soldiers along LOC at Rakhchikri, Rawlakote sector. One Pakistani soldier was also grievously injured".

On Sunday, Indian Army reportedly shot dead a Pakistani sniper in Jhangar area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.

Strike India’s Figment Of Imagination: Pak

Denying Indian media reports of an alleged incursion by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday summoned the acting Indian deputy high commissioner to condemn the "unprovoked ceasefire violation" that led to the killing of three Pakistani soldiers.

The firing by Indian forces in Rakhchikri sector of Poonch district had "provided a cover for the planting of IEDs [improvised explosive devices] by non-state actors", which resulted in the killing of three soldiers, a press release issued by the FO said.

The FO "categorically rejected" claims by Indian media that Indian forces had crossed the LoC to attack Pakistani troops.

"The false claims by India about the alleged cross-LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter-productive for peace and tranquillity on the LoC," the FO statement said.

The Indian side had received a "befitting response" from the Pakistani forces and their guns were silenced, it said.

FO Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian envoy and urged his side to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement.