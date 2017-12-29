14 killed, 19 injured in Mumbai building fire

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.
Mumbai—Fourteen people were killed and 19 others injured after a major fire broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel here, an official said today.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.
"The cooling operations are underway. Some of the injured people are in critical condition," the official said.
The injured are undergoing treatment at the civic-run KEM and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said.
Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.
The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.
According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.