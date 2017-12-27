‘Yasin's Wife Hasn’t Applied For Visa’

Mushaal Hussein Malik has accused India of denying her and her daughter right to meet Malik for about three years urging New Delhi to show "humanitarian gesture", the way Pakistan allowed Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother in Islamabad yesterday.
New Delhi—Union Home ministry has claimed that the wife of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik has not shown any interest in visiting India nor has she applied for a visa since her two-year visa expired in 2015.
She was given a two-year visa in 2013.
The home ministry official said Mushaal Hussein Malik had visited India twice in 2014 and since then she has neither applied for visa nor showed any interest in visiting the country.
Yasin married Mushaal, a Pakistani national, in 2009. PTI
