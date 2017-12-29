Watch: Tassaduq Swears In Name Of 'Dog’, Corrects Later

Jammu—Tassaduq Mufti, the younger brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday was trolled on social media after he accidentally said he swore in the name of 'dog' instead of the name of 'god'. However, he was quick to rectify himself by immediately following up his error with 'god'.

While taking the oath, delivered by Governor N N Vohra in the lawns of the Raj Bhavan in Jammu, Tassaduq pronounced god as "dog".

However, he was quick to rectify himself by immediately following up his error with "god".

Watch Tassaduq Swears In The Name Of 'Dog'

This did not stop netizens, including Opposition National Conference (NC) leaders, from trolling him on social media.

"At a time when Kashmiris getting killed day in & out, prudence is to be with dogs. At least they are safe than human blood and this is what #TasaduqMufti did (sic)," Mir Irfan, a Facebook user wrote.

NC spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu shared the video on his Facebook page with the caption: "I Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, swear in the name of DOG"?!?!?? Befitting start! God help the departments his sister will gift to him. God help J&K! (sic)."

Journey From No Entity In Politics To Minister

45-year-old Tassaduq, the youngest of former Chief Minister Mufti Sayeed’s four children and his only son, remained aloof from politics until his father’s death two years ago. He was busy with film making in Mumbai. Tassaduq, a trained cinematographer, earned critical acclaim for his camera work in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial "Omkara".

After leaving Kashmir in 1989, Tassaduq was enrolled in College of Business Studies at Delhi University. Later, he moved to filmmaking and made two documentaries, Travelers Tales and Trekkers Paradise. In 1999, he had joined a Masters programme in cinematography at the American Film Institute, Los Angeles. After returning, he shot Bollywood blockbusters such as Omkara and Kaminey, as well as short films, including Strike and a South Korean film, Tree.

When his father passed away on January 7 2016, Tassaduq came back to support his mother and sister.

He was earlier in-charge of the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell. Prior to his nomination as a member of the upper house of the state's bicameral legislature, Tassaduq Mufti resign.

He was nominated in Upper House of the State Legislature which had arisen following the resignation of Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh, eldest son of veteran Congress leader Dr Karan Singh, over issues of alleged discrimination with people of Jammu region including non-declaration of public holiday on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and last Dogra ruler of the state Maharaja Hari Singh. Tassaduq is married and a father of two-a son (14) and a daughter (10).

In the first interview after his return to Kashmir, he was asked whether he is joining politics. His response was: “The issues I am interested in are primarily apolitical, like environment, preservation of heritage, culture, save our rivers and mountains.”

He said his primary interest is in the environment, ecology and preservation of cultural heritage of Kashmir. Even before joining politics, he was already working with a team of professionals brought from different parts of India and abroad to make suggestions in their fields, including the disposal of solid waste material at Srinagar’s Achan dumping site and the Pahalgam tourist spot.

Reportedly, he has been also making efforts to preserve Srinagar’s Silk Factory, an architectural marvel set-up in 1860s, which is in a state of decay.