Vohra For Increased Surveillance On Public Distribution System

“Ensure transparency and accountability to 1.19 crore beneficiaries”
Jammu—Governor N N Vohra Tuesday said that the society needed to move towards a surveillance system which enables increasing involvement of the people in monitoring the Public Distribution System.
Vohra was speaking at “National Consumer Day” celebration organized by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, here on Tuesday.
He stressed the need to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels to ensure efficiency and problem free delivery of services to the 1.19 crore beneficiaries in the State, particularly those below the Poverty Line.
Governor emphasized the vital importance of sustained attention being devoted to protect the consumer’s rights in all spheres, including the right to food.
In this context he observed that the Food Department should ensure time bound Aadhar linkage of all ration cards and rationalization of the scale of rations for the beneficiaries living in the remote and difficult areas of the State.
Vohra noted that every problem faced by the consumers must be resolved on immediate basis.
Governor complimented Minister Zulfkar Ali and the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs for achieving 97 % digitization of the Department and for completing the process of weeding out ineligible households from the lists of valid beneficiaries.
