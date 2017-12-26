Top JeM Militant Killed In Samboora Gunfight

Srinagar—A militant was killed in a gun battle in Samboora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, sparking spontaneous shutdown in Tral and Pampore areas of the district.

On Monday night 50 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army, 110 Battalion of CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off Samboora area of Pampore town after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.

During the gunfight a Jaish militant Nooruddin Trali was killed.

Police claimed that slain Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) commander Noor Muhammad Tantray alias Noor Trali was one of the “chief architects” of attack on Border Security Force (BSF) camp near Srinagar airport earlier this year.

“In a significant breakthrough, Awantipora Police, Army and CRPF acting on a specific input cordoned a cluster of houses at Samboora which resulted in a fierce gun battle leading to elimination of top JeM commander Noor Mohammed Tantray,” said a spokesman.

He said Trali was convicted in a case registered in 2003 in Delhi and was serving his sentence at Central Jail Srinagar until he was out on parole in the year 2015.

“Consequently, he remained in Tral and became a major over ground worker of JeM in the belt,” said the spokesman.

In July 2017, after the Aripal encounter, where three JeM militants were killed, Trali went underground and soon became the key man of JeM in coordinating and organising attacks at different places.

“The accused was one of the chief architects of the BSF camp attack near Srinagar airport this year. He was heading the Jaish in Kashmir. Besides he was wanted in a number of offences in south and central Kashmir,” said the spokesman.

His killing sparked shutdown in Pampore and Tral town. Amid shutdown and restrictions, thousands of mourners participated in his last rites.

Reports said that thousands of people flocked at his native Darganaie Gund village of Tral town to pay tributes to him. The funeral procession according to eyewitnesses was a mega one given the fact the entry and exit points leading towards were sealed by Forces. The mourners chanted pro-freedom and pro-Islam slogans.