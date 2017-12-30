‘Teacher posts are filled on the basis of vacancy position’

Jammu—The Government to­day refuted a news report that appeared in some sections of the media regarding referral of posts of Teacher by the School Educa­tion Department for selection of suitable candidates under direct recruitment quota to the Servic­es Selection Board (SSB).

An official spokesman, in a detailed statement issued today, clarified that Teacher is a district cadre post and these posts, under direct recruitment quota, are re­ferred to SSB from time-to-time, strictly as per the vacancy posi­tion in each district.“The 2154 posts of Teachers referred to SSB this year is strictly as per the va­cancies of Teachers that have ac­crued in each district,” he stated.

The spokesman further added that in 2013, the School Education Department had referred 7434 posts of Teach­ers to SSB under direct re­cruitment quota out of which 4954 posts were from Jammu Division alone. “As many as 2480 posts were referred from Kashmir Division, based on the district-wise vacancy posi­tion,” he added.

He further stated that out of these 4954 posts of Jammu Di­vision referred to SSB in 2013, the SSB till 2015 has already is­sued Selection Lists compris­ing 3824 candidates which in­clude 1240 in Jammu district, 719 in Kathua district, 774 in Rajouri district, 462 in Ud­hampur district, 233 in Samba district and 396 from Doda dis­trict respectively.

The spokesman explained that referral of vacancies at any level, including that of Teacher, is an ongoing pro­cess and in this regard the Administrative Department has recently received details of more vacancies from both the Directorates which have accrued from time-to-time and the department shall expedite consolidation so that these are also referred to SSB for filling up on a fast-track basis,” he explained.

Placing high priority on ef­fective cadre management in the Department, the spokesman explained that the vacancies of Teachers accrue due to promo­tion, retirement on superan­nuation and death in harness and in no way can these district cadre posts be transferred from one district to another.

Clarifying that the Depart­ment has not created any new posts of Teacher in re­cent time, the Government Spokesman said that the State Cabinet has already approved up-gradation of 400 Govern­ment Schools in the State from middle to high and high to higher secondary level. “Once these 400 schools are upgraded as per norms, around 8000 additional posts of Teacher and Lecturer shall be created which would be distributed amongst all the districts in the State,” he added.