‘Teacher posts are filled on the basis of vacancy position’

Jammu—The Government today refuted a news report that appeared in some sections of the media regarding referral of posts of Teacher by the School Education Department for selection of suitable candidates under direct recruitment quota to the Services Selection Board (SSB).
An official spokesman, in a detailed statement issued today, clarified that Teacher is a district cadre post and these posts, under direct recruitment quota, are referred to SSB from time-to-time, strictly as per the vacancy position in each district.“The 2154 posts of Teachers referred to SSB this year is strictly as per the vacancies of Teachers that have accrued in each district,” he stated.
The spokesman further added that in 2013, the School Education Department had referred 7434 posts of Teachers to SSB under direct recruitment quota out of which 4954 posts were from Jammu Division alone. “As many as 2480 posts were referred from Kashmir Division, based on the district-wise vacancy position,” he added.
He further stated that out of these 4954 posts of Jammu Division referred to SSB in 2013, the SSB till 2015 has already issued Selection Lists comprising 3824 candidates which include 1240 in Jammu district, 719 in Kathua district, 774 in Rajouri district, 462 in Udhampur district, 233 in Samba district and 396 from Doda district respectively.
The spokesman explained that referral of vacancies at any level, including that of Teacher, is an ongoing process and in this regard the Administrative Department has recently received details of more vacancies from both the Directorates which have accrued from time-to-time and the department shall expedite consolidation so that these are also referred to SSB for filling up on a fast-track basis,” he explained.
Placing high priority on effective cadre management in the Department, the spokesman explained that the vacancies of Teachers accrue due to promotion, retirement on superannuation and death in harness and in no way can these district cadre posts be transferred from one district to another.
Clarifying that the Department has not created any new posts of Teacher in recent time, the Government Spokesman said that the State Cabinet has already approved up-gradation of 400 Government Schools in the State from middle to high and high to higher secondary level. “Once these 400 schools are upgraded as per norms, around 8000 additional posts of Teacher and Lecturer shall be created which would be distributed amongst all the districts in the State,” he added.
