Slain Lashkar Militant’s Brother Abducted, Thrashed

Malik, a resident of Litar area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district was found wounded and unconscious by locals in a paddy field this morning with blood oozing out from his body.
Pulwama—Unidentified masked gunmen on Sunday night barged into the house of a slain Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander and abducted his younger brother Muhammad Arif Malik.
Malik, a resident of Litar area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district was found wounded and unconscious by locals in a paddy field this morning with blood oozing out from his body.
He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where from doctors referred him to SMHS hospital Srinagar.
Malik's brother Pintoo Malik was a LeT Commander who was killed in a gun battle with government forces.
Recently, a gun battle had raged when government forces cordoned off his house where some militants were present.
Locals are tight lipped about the incident; however a Police official wishing anonymity said that he may picked up by militants for questioning as recently forces laid a siege of his house in presence of militants. (CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.