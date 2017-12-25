Slain Lashkar Militant’s Brother Abducted, Thrashed

Pulwama—Unidentified masked gunmen on Sunday night barged into the house of a slain Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander and abducted his younger brother Muhammad Arif Malik.

Malik, a resident of Litar area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district was found wounded and unconscious by locals in a paddy field this morning with blood oozing out from his body.

He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where from doctors referred him to SMHS hospital Srinagar.

Malik's brother Pintoo Malik was a LeT Commander who was killed in a gun battle with government forces.

Recently, a gun battle had raged when government forces cordoned off his house where some militants were present.

Locals are tight lipped about the incident; however a Police official wishing anonymity said that he may picked up by militants for questioning as recently forces laid a siege of his house in presence of militants. (CNS)