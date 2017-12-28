Samboora Encounter Fake: Untoo

Srinagar: International Forum for Justice Wednesday claimed that the Samboora encounter in which Jaish-e-Muhammad militant Noor Muhammad Tantray alias Noor Trali was killed was ‘fake’.

The IFJ Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said that most probably Tantray was first arrested and then put to death.

“No doubt Tantray was a senior militant of Jaish, but he was not capable to throw grenades and handle an assault rifles. How can government forces claim that Tantray hurled grenades and fired upon them given the fact his hands were equal to the size of a six year old kid,” Untoo said.

He said that he spent a couple of years with Tantray in Tihar Jail. “I knew him very well. He was physically weak. The interrogators at Tihar Jail used to make fun of him owing to his body structure. They used to hang him like a monkey seeking pleasure. He was not even able to board a bus,” Untoo claimed.

Pertinently, Noor Mohammad Tantray alias Noor Trali, the Jaish-e-Muhammad divisional commander killed in a gunfight with government forces on Tuesday, was a resident of Darganie Gund hamlet of Aripal tehsil in Pulwama district and was described by many security officials as a “new headache” for forces in Kashmir. (CNS)