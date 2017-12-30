R-Day: 3 Helicopters To Keep Tab, Shower Flowers Petals

Srinagar—The main 26 January function would be held at Amar Singh College and three helicopters would shower flower petals, a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, here was informed on Saturday.

The meeting was informed that the main function of Republic Day would be held this year at Amar Singh College Srinagar grounds because of the ongoing renovation works at Bakshi Stadium.

During the meeting, deliberations on arrangements including security in and outside the venue, supply of power and water, Medicare, parking and transportation facilities, sanitation, seating and heating arrangements, public address system and firefighting measures were held threadbare.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that three PAWAN HANS helicopters will be utilized for showering of flower petals besides aerial survey of the venue. R&B Department will devise a layout plan for pavilion-type VIP stand besides make a seating arrangement for 5000 persons at the Amar Singh college ground.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the security officials to ensure fool-proof security arrangements in and around the venue and along the roads leading to the stadium. He directed the officials of SMC to maintain cleanliness in and around the main venue, besides asked the concerned to ensure better parking and transport arrangements. He also instructed the concerned departments to kept snow cutter machines and dewatering pumps ready at the stadium.

The meeting was informed that RD celebrations will start with Shahnai Waadan, the chief guest will unfurl the Tricolor and will take the salute at the march-past. Contingents of CRPF, ITBP, J&K police, Fire & Emergency services, Home Guard, NCC cadets and students from Government and Private educational institutions will participate in the March-past.

The Div Com was informed that Health Department would set up 3 Medical camps with a team of doctors and paramedical staff, besides ambulances in and outside the venue.

It was also given out that PDD will make the availability of additional generator for power backup and illumination of Amar Singh College with LED lights and government buildings in the city.

The meeting was told that DC Srinagar has been nominated as Nodal officer for the arrangements on Republic Day in Srinagar and will visit the venue with concerned officers to review on-spot all arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner also took stock of the arrangements being made for smooth celebrations of Republic Day in other districts with all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division through video conferencing. He directed them to convene review meeting regarding the preparedness of Republic Day celebration to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations.

Div Com directed all DCs to highlight rural sports, felicitate outstanding students, sportspersons, and make the colourful celebrations in their respective districts. He also directed them to make attendance of concerned government employees mandatory at the venue.