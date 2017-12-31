Pulwama Attack Sign Of Failure Of PM's Foreign Policy: Cong  

New Delhi—The Congress Sunday slammed the government over a fidayeen attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was a sign of failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

Party spokesperson Sushmita Dev said here that such recurring attacks send a message that anti-national forces do not fear India.

During elections, Modi says India is a strong nation. But the number of casualties in ceasefire violations was going up, Dev said at a press conference.

"It is a sign of failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy," she said, adding the Congress wanted him to take strong steps to deter India's external and internal enemies.

Modi had claimed he had a 56-inch chest and that he would teach Pakistan a lesson, Dev said.

"What that lesson could be he should decide. The Congress will support him if he takes any step in the interest of the nation. But he must do something immediately."

Citing a report on a "secret dialogue" between national security advisers of India and Pakistan, she said the government should inform Parliament about the dialogue it was engaging in concerning defence and foreign policy.

"You have a talk after Christmas and an attack happened today in Pulwama. We are unable to accept these two. We do not oppose dialogue (with Pakistan) but what is the result of this if an attack dampens the image of the country in the world," Dev said.

She said the Congress expected the Modi government to have "consistency" in its foreign policy.

"We have been repeatedly saying India is coming across as a nation with a wishy washy foreign policy. India is being increasingly taken more and more lightly," she said.

The government, by taking the Opposition along, should give a message to the world at large that "India cannot be taken lightly", she said and added such incidents put the country in a "weak light".