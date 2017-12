Srinagar—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said that providing jobs and skill development is paramount for the development of the state.

She also said that the government has issued a notification to formally set into motion the process for the regularization of daily-rated, casual and seasonal workers, terming it a major relief to them.

In her another tweet, Mehbooba greeted people on the eve of Christmas and New Year, saying that “the best Christmas gifts we can give each other are peace, love and hope.”

She also said that in true spirit of Kashmiriyat, people from different faiths came together to sound the new bell at Srinagar’s holy family Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Tribal Affairs said that with rolling out of SRO 520, the major commitment of Mehbooba Mufti was fulfilled, saying that at least one lakh families of daily wagers, casual and seasonal workers will be directly benefited.

