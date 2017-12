Srinagar—Baramulla po­lice has solved a dacoity case and arrested a gang of four persons involved in the crime, besides, recovered the looted property worth lacs of rupees.

Police Post Delina received a complaint from Khazan Singh son of Darshan Singh and Nazir Ahmad Kuchay son of Ghulam Mohammad Kuchay resident of Singhpo­ra Baramulla that during the intervening night of 10/11th of December 2017, four un­known masked persons who were armed with knives/ swords etc barged into their houses and held them at ran­som. The complaint further reads that the dacoits tied the members of the family with rope and also attempted mo­lestation of one women (name with held) in one of the hous­es. The dacoits looted jewelry, mobile phones etc from both the houses. The incident had created a sense of fear and in­security in the whole area.

On receiving this com­plaint, a case FIR number 222/2017 and 223/2017 under section 354, 380, 392, 458, 511 RPC was registered and in­vestigation into the matter was started.

During the course of inves­tigation, a number of suspects were rounded up by the team of officers including DySP Hqr Shri Ruhail mircha, SHO Baramulla Shri Khalid Fayaz and DO Delina Shri Ashraf Ahmad. After strenu­ous efforts put forth by the investigating team, a group gang of 04 persons involved in the commission of the of­fence were identified and were later on arrested. They were identified as Nissar Ah­mad rather @ Chilaikalan son of Ghulam Mohammad Rather, Mohammad Dilawar Dar son of Mohammad You­suf, Basharat Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh residents of Hygam and Adil Hussain Khan son of Mohammad Maqbool Khan resident of Kalampora Singh­pora Baramulla.

On the instance of these ac­cused persons, all the looted property of estimated cost of about rupees eleven lacs has been recovered from different places. The weapon of offence viz knives/ropes etc have also been recovered.

The investigating team has made exemplary efforts to nab the dacoits and recover the looted property.