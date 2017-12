Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir has turned a ma­jor importer of banned drugs from various parts of the country with police seiz­ing thousands of Codeine Phosphate bottles annually.

Police sources told KNS that Srinagar police recent­ly recovered atleast 1200 Codeine bottles from drug dealers. “These bottles were recovered in Srinagar city and police made few ar­rests,” a police official, said.

On December 1, police arrested one truck driver for transporting banned drug in his vehicle from Jammu to Valley.

“12 cartoon cases (1200 bottles) of banned drug Co­deine Phosphate was re­covered from the vehicle,” the police official said.

The seized Codorex con­taining codeine is manufac­tured by one of the top Phar­maceutical Company of India despite a blanket ban on its manufacture and sale.

On December 3, police re­covered 35 bottles of Codeine Phosphate in Rafiabad area of district Baramulla.

Giving details how the drugs are being imported into Kashmir, the po­lice official said, “These people label these drugs as B-complex. When get registered, they remove this label and put another label of Codeine over them and sell in Kashmir,” the official said. “This is how they are selling these drugs. A lot of youth have got involved in drugs in the state,” the official said.

Sources said that over the last “five to six years”, 968 quintals, or 96.8 tonnes, equivalent to 12 truckloads (at 8 tonnes per truck), of narcotic drugs have been seized.

“Between 2014 and Au­gust 2017, 118 kg of heroin was seized,” a police offi­cial has said.