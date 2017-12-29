People who joined hands with RSS, BJP are not Muslims: NC

"People have realized that BJP is not committed to the welfare and development of people in country nor in Kashmir valley."
Srinagar—Senior National Conference (NC) leader Mohammad Akbar Lone today said that people who have joined hands with Rashtriyia Sewak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatyia Janata Party (BJP) are not Muslims.
He said that people across Kashmir should boycott against these people. Lone was addressing a-day-long party convention in Bandipora. He said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deceived people as they seek votes against BJP , however later joined hands with them.
Lone said that people should come forward against those who are supporting anti-Muslim elements and kill Muslims in the name of cow. Akbar Lone while talking to PTK the workers should be strong for upcoming elections.
He added that now, people have realized that BJP is not committed to the welfare and development of people in country nor in Kashmir valley.
