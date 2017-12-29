 Skip to main content

People who joined hands with RSS, BJP are not Muslims: NC

"People have realized that BJP is not committed to the welfare and development of people in coun­try nor in Kashmir valley."

Srinagar—Senior National Conference (NC) leader Mo­hammad Akbar Lone today said that people who have joined hands with Rashtriy­ia Sewak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatyia Janata Party (BJP) are not Muslims.

He said that people across Kashmir should boycott against these people. Lone was addressing a-day-long party convention in Ban­dipora. He said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) de­ceived people as they seek votes against BJP , however later joined hands with them.

Lone said that people should come forward against those who are supporting anti-Muslim elements and kill Muslims in the name of cow. Akbar Lone while talking to PTK the workers should be strong for upcom­ing elections.

He added that now, people have realized that BJP is not committed to the welfare and development of people in coun­try nor in Kashmir valley.

