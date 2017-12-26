People Have Always Chosen Ballot Over Bullets: Mehbooba

Srinagar—The government on Tuesday said that the long overdue Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in the second month of 2018.

Chief Minister Mehboba Mufti in her tweet said that the elections in the state will be held from 15th February 2018.

She also said that the people in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets and will continue to do so.

“I’m very pleased to announce that the long overdue Panchayat elections in J&K will be held from 15th February 2018. People in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets & will continue to do so,” CM tweeted.

The decision to commence the panchayat elections from February 15, 2018, was conveyed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to Governor N N Vohra during her hour-long meeting with him on Monday, an official spokesman said.

The panchayat elections were scheduled in the Valley last year, but could not be held due to the troubled atmosphere following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016. The incident had sparked violent protests, resulting in the killing of over 86 persons.

The PDP-BJP coalition government yet again failed to hold the elections this year after large-scale violence during the bypoll to Srinagar constituency on April 8 left eight persons dead.

NC Ready For Panchayat Polls: Dr Farooq

Day after Government announced holding of Panchayat polls in the state, main opposition Party National Conference has responded with a positive note stating that it was ready for the polls that were deferred several times in the past.

Talking to KNS, NC President and Parliament member Dr. Farooq Abdullah said that his party was ready for the contest and urged people to get ready for the Panchayat polls that would have way for decentralization of powered at gross root level.

Pertinently Chief Minster Mehbooba Mufti had earlier announced the dates of the polls and said this would help strengthen the democracy at the grass root level. (KNS)

Political Drama Enacted By Govt: Congress

State Congress chief, G A Mir, apprehended the announcement of holding Panchayat elections as a mere “political drama” enacted by the present regime to hoodwink public opinion stating that if Parliament polls couldn’t be held, how come Panchayat elections are feasible.

The party while questioning government's reluctance in holding the parliament by-polls in south Kashmir earlier this year, stated that if the polls had to be deferred due to the security situation, how come government would hold the Panchayat elections in Kashmir.

"Earlier, we heard that due to the worsening security scenario, the parliament by-polls couldn’t be held in South Kashmir. There is yet no date being discussed over when such polls would be held. In that case, how come the government would be able to hold the panchayat polls in the entire state," he said.

He added that the government had to guarantee the security of the candidates who would contest the polls and have to assure the political groups that no untoward incident will be allowed to take place.

"If that wouldn’t be the case then it would be a mere political drama being enacted to hoodwink people," Mir asserted.

The Congress chief added further that contest being held only for Panchs and not at the level of Sarpanch level is also questionable as Panchs don’t have the authority as much as the Sarpanchs have

Apprehends security concerns, questions Govt's reluctance in holding Anantnag by-polls due to security scenario

The state Congress chief, G.A. Mir said that any announcement made by the government over strengthening the democracy at the grassroots in a welcome measure and that the party is ready to jump into the fray with full confidence and peoples' mandate.