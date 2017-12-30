'Operation All Out': Forces intensify search operations in South Kashmir

Srinagar—Under ‘Opera­tion All Out’ Government Forc­es have intensified search op­erations across South Kashmir while majority of the search operations are being conducted in Pulwama district.

Reports said though during the recent gunfight at Sam­boora village of Pulwama dis­trict, the Jaish Commander Noor Muhammad Trali was neutralized, however, secu­rity agencies believe that two more militants present in the house managed to escape from the encounter spot.

Sources said that Govern­ment Forces have been con­tinuously getting inputs about the presence of those militants in Pulwama district. The fre­quent cordon and search op­erations launched in different villages of the district are the outcome of Samboora incident.

Samboora village was once again brought under siege after the recent gunfight but no contact with militants was established.

“Post Samboora gunfight, Government Forces have launched search operations in dozens of villages but has not managed to track down any militant so far.”

On Friday night, latest search operation was launched in Charsoo village of the district by 55 Rashtriya Rifles of India Army along with CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police. After thorough search operation, a youth whom lo­cals identified as Tariq Ahmed from Drabgam was arrested by Army. Locals said that Tariq has relatives in Charsoo village.

On the same night another village Zaigam was brought under siege. “The door-to-door search operation was launched while people were asked to come out from their houses. We spent hours in open chilly conditions,” said a local to news agency CNS.

Clashes erupted in Pinjora village of Shopian district dur­ing such an operation while Government Forces called off operation at Karimabad Pul­wama when locals resorted to massive stone-pelting.

An official wishing ano­nymity said that search oper­ations will continue in South Kashmir on daily basis till militants are not arrested or neutralized. (CNS)