Srinagar— National Investigation Agency (NIA) has again summoned Syed Naseem Geelani to its headquarters in New Delhi for questioning, sources said.

Sources said that the son of Syed Ali Geelani was once again summoned by the NIA today.

“The NIA has asked Naseem Geelani to appear in its New Delhi headquarter on 26-12-2017 at 11:00 am,” they said.

They said that he has been summoned for the purpose of answering certain questions related to the alleged funding case.

Earlier, Naseem, the son of pro-freedom leader was first summoned and questioned by NIA from 8th to 11th August. His second round of questioning was done from 24th to 30th August.