Mehbooba Tweets In Hindu:Saddened By Pak’s Treatment To Kulbhushan’s Mother,Wife

Netizens reacted: ‘Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned’
Srinagar—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday tweeted in Hindi for the first time while seeking “humane treatment” for Indian ‘spy’ Kulbushan Jadhav in Pakistan.
Mehbooba said that she was upset at the treatment of wife and mother of Jadhav by Pakistan.
““Pakistan should give Kulbhushan Jadhav humanitarian treatment and a fair trial,” Mehbooba tweeted.
“I am saddened by the treatment meted out to the Jadhav’s mother and wife by Pakistan. Humanity should be kept above politics,” she added.
This was the first time Mehbooba tweeted in Hindi language. Since she joined the social media, Mehbooba would tweet in English and Urdu.
The tweets drive sharp criticism from some netizens, ostensibly from Jammu and Kashmir, who likened it to treatment meted out to Kashmiri inmates in various jails of India and Afzal Guru, a man from north Kashmir’s Sopore who was hanged secretly out of turn to satisfy “collective conscience of India” and his body interred in Tihar Jail without even allowing his family last meeting with him.
“So according to you Kulbhoshan has human rights but those Kashmiries facing the brutalities of savage Indian army don’t have human rights?” replied a netizen. “Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned.”
Mahiha Shakeel Khan, another netizen responded: “Their terrorists have human rights where as our freedom fighters n (and) civilians do not come in definition of humans.. thr (their) double standards n brutalitues embarrass Hitler’s squad too.”
“Remember Afzal Guru of Kashmir…,” replied Mhmmd IRfan, another netizen.
Conversations
