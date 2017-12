Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her happiness by the decision taken by India to vote in favour of a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly which opposed and rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Very proud to see that India has worked with other countries to make the Israeli capital, Jerusalem, voted in the united nations against the decision. This vote, what our stance about the support of Palestine strengthen,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah expressed his views through a social media platform Tweeter, “I called this one wrong in the morning. Well done MEA for not taking the easy /safe option of abstaining like the 35 others. @realDonaldTrump’s threat backfired spectacularly,” Omar Tweeted.

Member States in the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday “demanded” that all countries comply with Security Council resolutions regarding the status of Jerusalem, following an earlier decision by the United States to recognize the Holy City as the capital of Israel.

Through a resolution adopted by a recorded vote of 128 in favour to nine against, with 35 abstentions, the 193-member Assembly expressed “deep regret” over recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem and stressed that the Holy City “is a final status issue to be resolved through negotiations in line with relevant UN resolutions.”

Meanwhile, National Conference President and Member of Parliament, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday welcomed the passage of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution opposing the declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the United States.

“I thank all countries that voted to support the resolution. The move to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the United States was an arbitrary, unjust and baseless move that defied history and tenets of justice.

India, by voting in support of the resolution along with other countries, has upheld its considered and principled stand on Palestine”, the NC President said in a statement issued from National Conference Headquarters ‘Nawa-e-Subha’ on Friday.

Abdullah added, “India has traditionally and consistently considered East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and India’s support to the UNGA resolution re-affirms that stand and commitment”.

Sikh Body Calls For Respecting Kashmiris Wishes

While hailing India for its vote against US move on Jerusalem in the United Nations, a Sikh body on Friday asked the country to “recognize and respect right to self determination of the struggling people including Kashmiris and Sikhs.”

In a statement, Dal Khalsa appreciated the countries that had “shown courage” during the UN General Assembly voting on Thursday snubbing Trump administration on its unilateral decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

“The organization believes Trump’s proposed move was highly provocative that could have plunged the situation back in deep trouble in West Asia,” said the statement.

Party head H S Cheema and secretary for political affairs Kanwar Pal Singh hailed European Union, India, Pakistan and other countries for “boldly” refusing to follow the US line and sticking to the "international consensus" on Jerusalem.

They said instead of taking initiative to bring lasting peace between Palestine and Israel, the US has unfortunately tilted towards the later. The 128 countries have shown mirror to US for its hypocrisy. It’s a time for the world “policeman” to do introspection and play a balanced role, they said.

"Surprisingly, New Delhi has joined the comity of nations to oppose the US move despite the present dispensation under Modi having very close ties with Tel Aviv. We feel ‘better sense has prevailed’ and New Delhi has taken a right stand by voting in favour of the resolution rejecting Trump’s move,” said the statement.

They said Palestine freedom struggle has always been inspiring for the ‘peoples’ who aspire to become independent in their respective regions.

“India needs to learn from world developments and should recognize and respect right to self-determination of the struggling people, including Kashmiris and Sikhs,” they said.