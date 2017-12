Rajouri—Running from pillar-to-post for more than 20 years, the unfortunate victims of fate of Rajouri district had their prayers answered today when Chief Minister, Mehboo­ba Mufti, directed immediate clearance of pendency of SRO- 43 cases in the district.

As a first instalment, the Chief Minister today dis­bursed cash compensation among 20 and appointment orders among two kin of the persons who were killed in various militancy-related in­cidents in the district.

Those among whom Meh­booba Mufti issued appoint­ment orders included Moham­mad Altaf s/o Mohammad Ismail of Choudhary Naar, Rajouri and Mohammad Arif s/o Abdul Rehman of Kote Dhara, Rajouri.

Those who received cash compensation of Rs. 4 lacs each at the hands of Chief Minister included Razia Be­gum of Keri Teryath, Rama Devi of Seiya, Noor Akhtar of Jigni, Raqia Begum of Ko­thian, Kalakote, Satya Devi of Sair, Munir Hussain of Thana­mandi, Hamshira Begum of Ghambir Muglan, Babu Khan of Nagrota, Gulshan Kumar of Patrara, Joginder Paul of Mangote, Zebo Begum of Thanamandi, Abdul Aziz of Kote Dhara, Sarfaraz Ahmad of Azmatabad, Noor Hussain of Choudhary Naar, Alam Bi of Khoriwali, Sakeena Bi of Panihad, Mir Hussain of Fatehpur, Nisar Hussain of Fatehpur, Mohammad Az­meer of Panjgraih and Mo­hammad Shafiq of Bhatian.

According to Deputy Com­missioner, Rajouri, Dr. Sha­hid Iqbal Choudhary, in all there were 72 cases of SRO- 43 from the district pending with the Government for more than twenty years and with the instructions of the Chief Minister, compensa­tion in respect of 22 cases was disbursed today. In respect of remaining 50 cases, he said, compensation would be re­leased next week and there would be zero pendency of SRO-43 cases in the district.

The victims, who suffered both in terms of physical loss of their loved ones and the continued torment due to pro­longed process of their cases, heaved a sigh of relief and thanked the Chief Minister for the compassion in decid­ing their cases and getting them concluded at a fast pace when it came to her notice.