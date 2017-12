Srinagar—A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) threatened to ‘kill and implicate in a rape case’ a doctor who refused to provide medical opinion without documents regarding death of a 100-year-old man in a road accident in May this year.

The police has regretted the incident and assured “action” even as it has asked the police officer to present himself for an enquiry into the incident which came to fore on Thursday evening.

The doctor, Naseer Ahmad Tak, was threatened by the DSP at the Emergency Hospital Qazigund in Anantnag district.

“The police officer was impolite and threatened to pump bullets into the chest of the doctor and implicate him in false rape cases,” said a joint spokesman of the Doctors Association Kashmir and Kashmir Doctors Coordination Committee (JKDCC) and termed the incident "unfortunate".

He told reporters that the doctor simply refused to sign the papers as he had not received factual position about the accident from the district hospital, Anantnag, or from SKIMS Soura.

The DSP, the spokesman said, was a law protector but instead of providing protection to the public has become a threat to the society. “The DSP not only threatened the doctor but threatened to implicate him in a false rape case,” the spokesman said.

He demanded the introduction of a bill in the state assembly to make an assault on doctors, paramedical staff during duty hours and damage to hospitals a “non-bailable offence”.

Meanwhile, in a bid to defuse the crisis, Police promptly directed the police officer allegedly involved in the incident to report to the Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir for an “enquiry”.

Police regretted the incident and assured that “necessary action shall be taken into the matter”, a police handout said.

The Doctors association Kashmir has hailed the prompt action by the police and maintained that the government should initiate the process of bringing a legislation to make assault on doctors, para medical staff and damage to hospital property a “non-bailable offence”.