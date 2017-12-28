 Skip to main content
Search operation launched in Sopore village
Mirwaiz placed under house arrest
Jaish commander killing: Tral shuts for third consecutive day 
Mercury to dip further as cold wave intensifies in J&K
Tassaduq Mufti, Javid Mir take oath as ministers
Kashmiri chilli chicken filled samosa wins contest in S Africa 

Kulgam women workers in SRLM accuse superiors of harassment

143

“It is unfortunate that no action is being taken against the accused. They are using political approach.”

Srinagar—Scores of girls from Block Kulgam district of South Kashmir, who assembled in Dalgate Srinagar, alleged that Block Program Manager (BPM) Sartaj Ahmed Wani and a couple of Professional Re­sources Managers (PRM) have been harassing them during and after working hours.

“Our job is to mobilize work­force who are mostly women. Our office timing is from 10 to 4 but the BPM Block Kulgam has been forcing us to stay till 6 in the evening. A number of hapless girls don’t want to lose their job and are staying till late in the office. We have been defying his orders but he is threatening us with dire conse­quences,” the protesting girls told news agency CNS.

They said there is some­thing fishy. “It is unfortunate that no action is being taken against the accused. They are using political approach,” they said and requested police to probe the matter.

Director SRLM, Mr Ja­vaid Bakshi said that he has already received this com­plaint. “We have Anti-Sexual Harassment Cell and there is zero tolerance for any harass­ment to women. We will probe the matter and initiate action against the accused,” he said and appealed women workers to call Grievance Cell in case they feel unsafe. (CNS)

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags Kashmirwomenharrassment

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer