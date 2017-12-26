Killers of Iqbal Will Be Punished: Sharma

Kupwara—New Delhi’s interlocutor for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma Tuesday said that any soldier found guilty in the killing of a Kupwara resident will be punished and the probe will be made public.

Sharma met the family of taxi driver Asif Iqbal Bhat, who was allegedly killed during an ambush by the Army earlier this month. The family members have reportedly conveyed their anger over Bhat’s killing, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

Police have already registered an FIR against the unknown army soldiers.

Sharma said that people of Kashmir will feel that justice has been done when the guilty will be punished and report be made public.

When asked if Government of India can talk to militants in Assam why it is not following suit in Kashmir, Sharma said that he will only talk to those who believe in non-violence.

“My doors are open for those who want peace in Kashmir. I interacted with a lot of people here who truly want peace and prosperity,” he said.

Sharma, visited north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday and met a cross section of people there, officials said here.

Delegations of traders engaged in cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade between two sides of Kashmir, apprised him of the difficulties being faced in carrying out their businesses, they said.

Employment, lack of power supply and non-availability of food grains, especially during the winter months, also figured during the discussions with Sharma.

The Centre's representative had announced earlier that he would be travelling to the Valley during the harsh winter.

Today, he will meet people in Jammu region before returning to the national capital.

In the last week of November, Shrama, a 1979-batch IPS officer, had met people in Anantnag and Pulwama in south Kashmir.

It was his third visit to Kashmir Valley after being appointed as the Centre's representative for talks with various groups on Kashmir in October this year.

Trade Bodies, Bar Boycott Sharma

Trade bodies and the Bar Association in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla refused to meet government interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma on Tuesday, the media reports said here on Tuesday.

Sharma is on his third visit to the state, after the Centre appointed him as a special representative to initiate dialogue with elected representatives, political parties and residents. Sharma visited the state first in early November.

Bar Association President Adul Salam said Kashmir that the association had boycotted the meeting as “it will not bear any fruit”.

“We don’t want to be part of such an exercise that will fetch no result,” Salam said. “It is just a futile exercise.”

Sharma, a former head of the Intelligence Bureau, reached north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Monday. Local authorities said Sharma met 30 delegations, including youth groups, at the Kupwara Dak Bungalow.

Sharma also met Kupwara MLA Bashir Ahmad Dar and Karnah MLA Raja Manzoor Ahmad Khan, The Indian Express reported. “I told Sharma if nothing comes of the dialogues or meetings, nobody will trust any sort of dialogue process,’’ Dar told the newspaper.