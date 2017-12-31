JK Govt. yet to construct 16k house hold toilets in state

Srinagar—As the deadline for the completion of Swach Bharat Mission in Jammu and Kashmir has been set as March 31, 2018, the govern­ment here is yet to construct more than 16 thousand public toilets across the state. The figures are hinting that the state could possibly miss the deadline for the implementa­tion of such a vital project.

The official records are revealing that against the ap­proved 37000 Individual House Hold Toilets, (IHHTs) to be constructed in Jammu and Kashmir, there are around 16 thousand toilets yet to be built.

The records in posses­sion of Kashmir News Ser­vice (KNS) inform that the government had earlier set the target of constructing atleast 2078 Public Toilets across the state. However, so far there were only 1271 public toilets constructed in the entire state.

The deadline for making Jammu and Kashmir an open defection free is March 2018.

As there are merely three months left when the deadline for the project will be over, there are questions being raised whether the concerned department would be able to make it by the scheduled time.

It was informed further that as far as the Solid Waste Man­agement (SWM) is concerned, 19 clusters have been formed for the scientific disposal of solid waste, covering all the 78 urban towns and capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

However, out of the 19 clus­ters, DPRs haver been tendered to mere 10 and nine have been left unattended. The land for these clusters for the Solid Waste Management (SWM) is yet to be transferred to the Ur­ban Local Bodies so the purpose and there is no follow u[p action being done in this regard. (KNS)