IPS Officer In Dock For Kashmir Remark

Jammu—Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police S.P. Vaid said on Monday the state cadre IPS officer who made a controversial speech related to militancy in the state has been asked to explain his conduct.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Mishra, who is in charge of an armed police battalion here, had, in a speech in Mumbai at a function marking the 9th anniversary of the 26/11 attack, labelled the killings of Kashmiri militants as "our collective failure".

Vaid told reporters here that the Union Home Ministry has written to the state government to seek an explanation from Mishra regarding his controversial speech.

When the clippings of the controversial speech went viral, Mishra had said that the views expressed by him were his personal views as an officer who serves in the Valley.

He had also said in his speech that the local militants killed in Kashmir "were after all our own kids who had gone astray".