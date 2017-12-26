IAS Topper Jeers At Govt Move To Criminalize Social Media Activity

“Aazki peth kar ba code zubani manz update. Dapan Facebook chalawnus peth karun sarkaer mulaziman tal-paet shalakh (From this day on, I’ll be using a coded language to update on Facebook. Heard that government would beat soles of the feet of the government employees for posting on Facebook.).”
Srinagar: Jeering at the government move to criminalize social media activity by the government employees, IAS Topper Shah Faesal in his Facebook post said that he would, hence on, use ‘coded’ language to post on Facebook.
“Aazki peth kar ba code zubani manz update. Dapan Facebook chalawnus peth karun sarkaer mulaziman tal-paet shalakh (From this day on, I’ll be using a coded language to update on Facebook. Heard that government would beat soles of the feet of the government employees for posting on Facebook.),” Faesal ended a Facebook post with a smiley.
With over 1000 likes, the post became instantly viral.
Faesal is the first Kashmiri to top the Indian Civil Services Examination and the first candidate from Kashmir in several years to be selected to the Indian Administrative Service through open merit in 2009.
Hyperactive on Facebook, Faisal has emerged as a youth icon and a public intellectual in the state.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had congratulated him on his success. Government on Tuesday via a GAD order barred its employees from making personal comments against establishment on Social media.
In a circular issued by GAD, the government said that no government employee shall engage in criminal, dishonest, immoral or disgraceful conduct on social media which may prejudicial to the government.
Faisal’s Facebook post drew interesting responses from the netizens with the noted columnist Arjimand Hussain Talib warning the IAS topper as being the ‘prime’ target. “You are the prime target,” wrote the columnist.
Another Facebook user Sofi Ahsan while reacting to directive replaced the PDP abbreviation with “Please Don’t Post” eliciting satire from his followers, apparently to mock at the Peoples Democratic Party.
Pertinently, the government has brought amendment in the employees Conduct rules of 1971 restricting employees from making anti government comments or engaging in any kind of political campaigning for any political party.
They have also been advised not to post any inflammatory, extraneous messages in an online community with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.