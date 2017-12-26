IAS Topper Jeers At Govt Move To Criminalize Social Media Activity

Srinagar: Jeering at the government move to criminalize social media activity by the government employees, IAS Topper Shah Faesal in his Facebook post said that he would, hence on, use ‘coded’ language to post on Facebook.

“Aazki peth kar ba code zubani manz update. Dapan Facebook chalawnus peth karun sarkaer mulaziman tal-paet shalakh (From this day on, I’ll be using a coded language to update on Facebook. Heard that government would beat soles of the feet of the government employees for posting on Facebook.),” Faesal ended a Facebook post with a smiley.

With over 1000 likes, the post became instantly viral.

Faesal is the first Kashmiri to top the Indian Civil Services Examination and the first candidate from Kashmir in several years to be selected to the Indian Administrative Service through open merit in 2009.

Hyperactive on Facebook, Faisal has emerged as a youth icon and a public intellectual in the state.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had congratulated him on his success. Government on Tuesday via a GAD order barred its employees from making personal comments against establishment on Social media.

In a circular issued by GAD, the government said that no government employee shall engage in criminal, dishonest, immoral or disgraceful conduct on social media which may prejudicial to the government.

Faisal’s Facebook post drew interesting responses from the netizens with the noted columnist Arjimand Hussain Talib warning the IAS topper as being the ‘prime’ target. “You are the prime target,” wrote the columnist.

Another Facebook user Sofi Ahsan while reacting to directive replaced the PDP abbreviation with “Please Don’t Post” eliciting satire from his followers, apparently to mock at the Peoples Democratic Party.

Pertinently, the government has brought amendment in the employees Conduct rules of 1971 restricting employees from making anti government comments or engaging in any kind of political campaigning for any political party.

They have also been advised not to post any inflammatory, extraneous messages in an online community with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response.