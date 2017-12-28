HC seeks list of ‘encroacher’ lease holders, hotels in Gulmarg today

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir High Court has sought by Thursday the list of lease holders and hoteliers who have been found to have encroached upon the land in Gulmarg, the world famous ski-resort.

The directions to Gulmarg Development Authority were passed by division bench of justices Ramalingam Sudhakar and M K Hanjura while hearing a Public Interest Litigation.

In 2014, the GDA informed the court that there are as many as six organizations which have occupied hundreds of kanals of land for decades without a “valid permission” in Gulmarg.

Besides, as many as 31 hotels occupied land in excess to what was originally allotted to them on lease and astonishingly one of them occupied 101 kanals and 4 marlas instead of 2 kanals and 13 marlas land allotted to it.

The details were revealed in a status report filed by GDA based on physical measurement undertaken by a government committee constituted for the purpose and “comprehensive” report filed Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to it.

Earlier this year, the high court expressed concern over the government failure to put in place an effective mechanism to deal with allottees with expired or cancelled leases in the Gulmarg.

“One more concern that government is not taking any steps to see that there is an effective mechanism in place to deal with a case where the lease of an allottee has expired or where the lease is cancelled is registered with all its seriousness,” the court had said, adding that it expects the government to take decision in the matter.

The PIL was filed in 2012 by one Mohammad Rafiq Zargar, seeking directions for protection of fragile environment of Gulmarg.