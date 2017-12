Srinagar —Jammu and Kash­mir High Court on Thursday asked government and a private company “not to carry any act” that may di­rectly or indirectly damage wildlife sanctuary in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

“We make it clear that in the meanwhile respondents shall not act in any manner which may cause directly or indirectly any type of damage to the Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary situated in Shopian Wild Life authority to ensure the same,” said a division bench of Justices Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Ali Mohammad Magrey and posted the Public In­terest Litigation for further con­sideration on February 21.

The sanctuary is home to Hi­malayan Brown Bear, Himalayan Black Bear, Musk Deer, Leopard, Tibetan Wolf, Himalayan Palm Civet and around 50 individuals of the critically endangered Pir Panjal Markhor, besides 130 bird species.

The petition alleges that a com­pany entrusted with the laying of Transmission Line through Hir­pora Wildlife sanctuary has vio­lated the norms. The company was supposed to lay the power line and erect towers in the sanctuary on the condition that the work should be done manually so as to avoid damage to the flora and fauna of the area but it has used heavy ma­chinery for the purpose.

The PIL has sought immedi­ate steps for the conservation and preservation of Hirpora Sanctuary from illegal and unlawful blasting and heavy machinery.

The PIL seeks an amount of Rs 2.46 crore from the company as levied by the committee consti­tuted for the purpose under the chairmanship of Divisional Com­missioner Kashmir.

The Company has been as­signed the project for laying 400KV D/C Samba- Amargarh line, which is supposed to pro­vide power supply in Akhnoor, Rajouri, Poonch and Shopian.

It had to pay a penalty of Rs 2.47 crores on the estimation done by a committee constituted by Govern­ment, but has not paid any fine and is “continuing blasting and has erected towers with the help of heavy machines.”

The project it is mentioned here is being carried out under the su­pervision of Ministry of Power, Union of India.