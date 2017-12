Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday allowed a team of lawyers to visit jails, located both in the state and outside.

In an application, the lawyers’ body urged that Executive Committee members be allowed to have an interaction with the detainees, undertriai prisoners and convicts, lodged in those jails and to provide them necessary legal aid and assistance. The team, comprsing executive members, will be headed by its president advocate Mian Qayoom

“The Bar Association has received numerous letters from the detainees, undertriai prisoners and convicts lodged in the jails, both inside and outside the State, wherein a request has been made to the Bar members to visit those jails,” the lawyers’ body said.

The visit assumes significance in wake of the recent reports about ill-treatment to jail inmates from Jammu and Kashmir in some jails especially New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

All the principal district & session judges are required as per the directions by division bench to visit the jails within their respective district after every two months and file the jail visit report accordingly.

The respective District and Session Judge along with District Magistrate, District Superintendent of Police and Chief Medical Officer are required to visit jail(s) and submit report as to whether the statutory facilities required to be provided to the jail inmates are available to them.

“Human right is a cherished right which is available to all the human beings and such right is to be safeguarded,” the court had and ordered visit to the jails by the sessions’ judges.

The court had passed the directions from time to time while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed the Kashmir High court Bar Association in 2011.

The PIL seeks court’s directions for betterment of living conditions and redress of grievances of the jail inmates and prisoners at interrogation centres in Jammu and Kashmir in light of jail manual and detenues general order, 1968.