Govt ‘Pushing State To ‘Stone-Age’: Geelani on Social Media Gag    

It is unjustified, illogical and unconstitutional asserted Geelani, saying that puppet authorities are hell-bent to create graveyard silence and shielding criminals.”
Srinagar—Terming the social media gag on employees as worst form of state terrorism, chairman Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday said government was pushing state to ‘stone-age.’
Slamming authorities for imposing ‘arbitrary’ measures, Geelani said they are trampling basic and fundamental rights and pushing state to “stone-age.”
Strongly criticising state authorities for their “egoistic and tyrannical attitude”, Geelani said that they feel insecure about the world opinion regarding “deteriorating situations” in Kashmir, hence strangulating genuine voices and resorting harsh measures to conceal its inhuman and unproportionate military might against unarmed civilians.
“Their tall claims and rhetoric for being a great democracy of world is nothing but a hoax and big fraud,” said Geelani. He said despite all their repressive and coercive measures they shall have to bow down their heads before the people’s verdict. “It is futile exercise to gag reasonable voices and impose ban on social media and their rhetoric for battle of ideas stand exposed,” said Geelani.
