Governor expresses concern on the growing unemployment of technically qualified youth

Jammu— Arising from a Memorandum presented to Governor N.N. Vohra by the “All J&K Un-employed Agriculture Graduates Association, the Raj Bhavan Spokesperson has informed that Governor has addressed Chief Minister and expressed concern about the growing unemployment of technically qualified youth and urged that the State Government should start exploring all possible avenues, outside the governmental fold, to enable technically qualified youth to become self-employed.
Spokesperson informed that the Memorandum states that while about 1200 vacancies of AEOs/JAEOs are available, the Agriculture Production Department has taken no action to refer them to the concerned recruiting agencies.
Governor has advised that all the concerned Departments should assess the to-date position in regard to available vacancies and refer them most urgently to the concerned recruiting agencies and, side by side, they must take the required initiatives to devise fresh approaches/new policies to provide meaningful opportunities for the self-employment of all technically qualified youth.
