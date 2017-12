Srinagar—Hurriyat Con­ference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani has strongly condemned the re-arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Milat chairper­son Asiya Andrabi, despite court quashing her PSA.

In a statement, Geelani said, “Asiya is unwell and is suffering from many ailments but puppet rulers claiming to represent a demo­cratic coalition have most un­democratically kept her incar­cerated, only for raising voice for suppressed people’s right.”

Geelani while praying for her speedy recovery said that Delhi groomed henchmen while unleashing atrocities on people are serving inter­ests of their egoistic nature.

Meanwhile, protest demon­strations led by religious cler­ics, resistance leadership and activists were held in nook and corner of state, said Hur­riyat conference.

The Joint Resistance Lead­ership (JRL) had called protest demonstration against inno­cent killings and use of indis­criminate pellet guns against peaceful people, Huriyat added.

“Meanwhile, state authori­ties imposed restrictions and people throughout state were barred from offering Friday prayers,” Hurriyat (G) said.

Hurriyat leaders and ac­tivists including Hakim Ab Rashid, Mohd Yusuf Naqash, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Mohd Rafiq Owasi, Meraj-u-Din Rab­bani, Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan ,Ramiz Raja, Sajad Ahmad Pala and Sajad Ahmad Sofi addressed several public gatherings and while ridiculing authorities for unleashing reign of ter­ror against innocent civilians ,said that barring people from peaceful protests against civil­ian killings and barring from offering Friday congregational prayers , simply exposed their tall claims about their rhetoric regarding democracy and free­dom of expression.

Hurriyat strongly con­demned the continuous deten­tion of Umer Adil Dar, Molana Mudasir Nadvi and Ab Ahad and said that, since last week they are in STF custody and criticised authorities for re­stricting Mohd Ashraf Seh­rai, Mohd Ashraf Laya, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Mohd Yasin Ataie, Syed Imtiyaz Hy­der, Bashir Ahmad Bhat and Mohd Yusuf Bhat from carry­ing out their socio-religious and political obligations, say­ing that local ruling class have always favoured their arbi­trary measures.

“These tactics based on mere political vendetta can’t muzzle or break the resolve of pro-freedom leadership,” said Hurriyat.

Hailing the spirit and dedi­cation of people, Hurriyat said, “even in difficult situation the people remained committed and never gave up their com­mitment with the movement, saying we are sure that we will achieve our cherished goal.”

Meanwhile, Geelani on Friday completed eight years under house detention, a Hur­riyat spokesperson said.

The spokesperson, accord­ing to a statement, said that no court has ever issued any formal detention order for Geelani’s detention.

Spokesperson strongly con­demned the house detention of Geelani and said that the rule of law has been thrown to dust in Kashmir. Strongly condemning the continued house arrest of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani, spokesperson said that stop­ping pro-freedom leaders from performing their religious, po­litical and social responsibili­ties is gross violation of human rights and interference in the personnel and religious rights

In the same period, as many as 18,435 drug addicts reported for treatment at the two hospitals associ­ated with the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar and a Drug De-addiction Centre (DDC) run by the Jammu and Kash­mir police in the city, offi­cial data at the two hospi­tals and DDC has revealed.

“Drug addiction is a bigger challenge than militancy in Jammu and Kashmir,” state’s director general of police, Shesh Paul Vaid had said recently.

In September 2017, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti di­rected senior police officials to use the most draconian laws, including the Public Safety Act (PSA)–a law un­der which a person can be de­tained without trial for upto two years–against those in­volved in the cultivation and smuggling of drugs.