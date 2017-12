Srinagar—Hurriyat Confer­ence chairman Syed Ali Gee­lani today expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Kashmiri detinues in Tihar jail.

Syed Ali Geelani demand­ed immediate shifting of all Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various Indian jails to the Kashmir Valley and added that Zahoor Ahmad Watali is seriously ill and those other lodged in Tihar Jail, including Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saiful­lah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-u- Din Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Kamran Yousuf, Shahid Yosuf and others are meted out ill treatment and in absence of proper medical care their health condition is wors­ening with every passing day.

Despite their falling health no medical treatment or care is provided to them,” Geelani said, appealing to the Amnesty Inter­national, Asia Watch, and other international organisations for human rights to take cognizance of the plight of these detainees and use influence for their release.”

Geelani warned authorities, saying if any untoward hap­pens to them, the local puppet rulers and Delhi shall have to face consequences.

They are being kept among notorious criminals in Ti­har Jail, said Geelani, saying they are facing threats from criminals. Geelani said that they have not committed any offence and added they are po­litical prisoners and suffering because of political vendetta.

The move is an attempt to “pressurize and intimidate re­sistance leadership, said Gee­lani. NIA failed to prove any substantial proof against those arrested in Kashmir, said Syed Ali Geelani, however through its biased media declared ver­dict even before they were ar­rested, he added.

Syed Ali Geelani condemned the continuous detention of re­sistance leaders and said that they were arrested in fake and fabricated charges, saying their detention is being prolonged on one pretext or the other and PSA slapped one after the other.

Syed Ali Geelani expressed his serious concern over the increasing lawlessness in state and impressed international community to break their si­lence and help and rescue po­litical prisoners