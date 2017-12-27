French Filmmaker Discharged

The police had claimed Comiti Paul Edwards was in the Valley on a business visa but was involved in journalistic activities.
Srinagar—A Mobile magistrate Tuesday discharged French journalist who was bailed out by a local court here after his arrest by local police for “violating” the visa norms.
French documentary filmmaker and award winning journalist, Comiti Paul Edwards, was arrested by Kothi Bagh Police on Dec 10 under section 87/2017 under section 14 (B) of Passport Act when he was video graphing the alleged victims of rights violation on the International Day for Human Rights on December 10 in Kashmir capital Srinagar.
The police had claimed Comiti Paul Edwards was in the Valley on a business visa but was involved in journalistic activities.
A magistrate in Srinagar had sent him for five day’s remand, he was however released on bail after the visit of French Embassy official in Srinagar who met police officers here.
Reports said that a Special Magistrate discharged him and handed him over to French embassy counsellor section head Philippe Ducornet in Srinagar. (CNS)
