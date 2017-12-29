First Day First Show: New Ministers Take Charge

Srinagar—Newly appointed tourism minister Tassaduq Mufti, brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and Javaid Mustafa Mir, Minister for Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), took charge of their ministries on Friday.

Tasaduq held meetings officials of Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation (JKTDC), J J&K Cable Car Corporation.

An official, who was present in the meetings, said Tasaduq called for establishing grievance cell with respect to the tourism department.

He also revived all the previous projects of tourism department and emphasised on sustainability model of projects, economically and environmentally.

Minister for Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Javaid Mustafa Mir also convened an officers meeting to review functioning of the department.

While reviewing the Disaster Management sector, he exhorted upon the officers to focus on preparedness and mitigation which “is pre-requisite for ensuring adequate and timely relief and rehabilitation measures to the affected people.”

An official spokesman said that he emphasized the need to ensure that adequate rescue equipments, with trained staff are made available at District and Tehsil level. He also asked the department to launch an awareness campaign to make the public aware of preventive measures to be taken in case of any natural disaster.

The Minister, while taking stock of migrant issues, asked the Relief Commissioner (Migrants) to evolve an effective mechanism to redress the grievances of these people. He also reviewed the progress on upgradation works at migrant camps at Budgam and Vessu in the Valley besides assessing repair works being done in the migrant flats at Jagti, Muthi, Nagrota and Purkhu. He directed the concerned to expedite these works and adhere to time-lines without compromising on quality of the constructions. He gave instructions that all the works should be put to e-Tenders, in accordance with the laid down framework, to ensure transparency and ensure strict adherence to financial codes.