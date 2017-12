Kupwara—Kupwara police today busted a fake degrees racket. Based on specific in­formation regarding issuing fake qualification certificates, state subject certificates and other important documents, a raid was conducted at Shah Photostate located at main market Kupwara and recov­ered many fake certificates along with computers/hard disks and other accessories . The accused computer opera­tor namely Mohd Afzal Bhat S/o Mohd Mukhtar Bhat R/o WaterkhaniDrugmulla has been arrested. Case 324/2017 u/s 420,468,471 RPC 74 IT Act of P/S Kupwara registered. Investigation started, more ar­rests are expected.

Police official said that, Continuing with the special drive against drug peddlers, special team of Kupwara po­lice has arrested 02 notorious drug peddlers from Kupwara Town and Kralpora areas. They have been identified as Sardar Khan S/o Abdul AhadKhan R/o Gundisana Hyhama and Dilawar Ma­lik S/o Abdul Hamid Malik R/o Doban Kachihama and 1.5Kgs Charasrecovered from their possession. Cases under NDPS Acthave been regis­tered and investigation is in progress. More arrests/recov­eries are expected. During the current year, special drive against drug peddlers, the Special team of District Police Kupwara has so far arrested 50 notorious drug peddlers involved in drug peddling/ narcotic smuggling. 29 Kgs of Charas, 2 Kgs of Heroine, 4.5 Kgs of Brown Sugar, large quantity of codeine and cap­sules proxovan/banned drugs have been recovered from the possession of arrested drug peddlers which also include busting of one cross LoC nar­cotic smugglers module.

According to reports, peo­ple of the Kupwara have eu­logized the role of Police for launching effective campaign against drug peddlers and sale of psychotropic substances which according to locals are adversely affecting and ruin­ing the future of the youth of the area. District Police Kup­wara has appealed the local residents to come forward and help the police to eradicate this menace from the society as this anti-drug drive shall continue to make the society drug free.

District Police Kupwara also appealed the parents of ad­dicted youth to come forward without any social stigma and avail the free facilities of drug de-addiction created by J&K Police at de-Addiction Centre PCR Srinagar.