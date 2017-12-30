Fake Currency-Case:Jammu NIA Court Sentence 6 Persons To 6-Yrs In Jail

Srinagar—A special NIA court in Jammu has convicted and sentenced six accused in a 2009 fake currency case to six years imprisonment.

The case (FIR 07/11) was initially registered at Police station Janipur, Jammu on 11 November 2011 under section RPC sections of 120B (criminal conspiracy), 489B (using fake currency notes) and 489C (possessing fake currency) and under section 13, 38 & 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against four accused persons—Shahid Sheikh (West Bengal), Zakir Hussain (West Bengal), Mubarak Ahmad Bhat alias Shahil (Jammu and Kashmir ) and Shafqat Mohi-uddin Kuchey alias Shaukat (of J&K) for the possession of fake indian currency notes having face value equivalent to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs.

According to GNS, later National Investigation Agency took over the investigation of the case on 19 May .2011 by re-registering the case (RC-No.07/11/NIA/DLI under section 120B, 489B & 489C of RPC and section 13, 38 & 40 of the UA (P) Act.”

During the course of investigation, the NIA arrested three more persons in the case namely Mohammad Salim Khan, Badal Sheikh and Fayaz Ahmad Rather. After the completion of the investigation, the NIA filed charge sheet in the case against seven accused.

On Saturday, the NIA Special Court Jammu convicted six accused persons—Shahid Sheikh (Malda, West Bengal), Zakir Hussain (Malda, West Bengal), Mubarak Ahmad Bhat alias Shahil (J&K) and Shafqat Mohi-uddin Kuchey alias Shaukat (J&K), Mohammad Salim Khan (Malda, West Bengal) and Badal Sheikh (Malda, West Bengal) while it acquitted other accused—Fayaz Ahmad Rather.

All the convicted persons were sentenced to undergo imprisonment of six years and also to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each. (GNS)