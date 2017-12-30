Div Com reviews progress of Semi Ring road

"The road project will revolutionize the road connectivity between South Kashmir and central Kashmir and beyond and it will benefit a large section of society."
Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday directed the officials to expedite the land acquisition process for the construction of Srinagar semi-ring road project so that the groundwork will be started at the earliest.
The Div Com was speaking at a meeting in which DDCs of Pulwama, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal participated via video conferencing. Officials representing Srinagar district and R&B department also participated in the meeting.
DDC Pulwama informed the meeting that Shamilat and Government land has already been transferred to National Highway Authority of India and in the next week disbursement of money in lieu of private land will be started. Div Com directed transferring of Rs 38 crore to DDC Pulwama by Monday for disbursal process.
In Budgam it was revealed that the draft awards will be completed by 15th of January and Kahcharai land and state land will be transferred to NHAI in a week’s time. DDC Baramulla informed the meeting that 45 kanals of state land and 22 kanals of Kahcharai land has already been transferred. Div Com said that the district will get Rs 30 cr by Monday for transferring among people whose land has been taken up by the road.
DDC Baramulla said that Rs 81 lakh has already been disbursed on account of trees and structures. Similar progress has been registered in Bandipora, Srinagar and Ganderbal district.
Div Com called on the officials to double the efforts so that the prestigious project will be completed within the deadline. He said that the districts facing the shortage of staff can hire experienced persons for the projects so that the paperwork is completed within stipulated time. The Div Com said that the road project will revolutionize the road connectivity between South Kashmir and central Kashmir and beyond and it will benefit a large section of society.
