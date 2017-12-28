Dineshwar Sharma Calls On Mehbooba

Jammu—The special representative of the Centre on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, who is currently on a visit to the State, called on Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Sharma briefed the Chief Minister about his meetings with a cross section of society during his stay in the valley.

Sharma according to sources met People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and Minister of State for Health Asiya Naqash.

Earlier he had he boarded the flight for Jammu along with Sajad Ghani Lone, Asiya Naqash, CK Prasad Chairman Press Council of India, Syed Rifat Alam Chairman UP HRC and Chairman JKCA Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari.

Sharma is likely to meet cross section of society in Jammu as well and he will have also meetings with main-stream politicians.