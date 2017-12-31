CPW workers continue to protest in Srinagar

Srinagar—Contingent paid workers of the education de­partment from all the districts of Kashmir held a protest dem­onstration outside press colony on Saturday.

Scores of the workers as­sembled outside press colony demanding to include them in SRO 520 regularisation policy and appealed the Education Minister Altaf Bukhari to fulfil their demands includ­ing regularization. Shouting slogans the CPWs working as sweepers, watchmen, and cooks from various govern­ment schools have been work­ing in schools for decades.

“Till now we were an im­pression that we all are go­ing to regularise under SRO 520 regularisation policy, even finance minister Dr Haseeb Drabu had assured us but I don’t know why are we being ignored now,” said of the protestor

The protesters appealed edu­cation Minister to regularize them under the SRO 520 regu­larization policy.

They added that they have been discharging the duties in schools on a meagre monthly salary of rupees five hundred. “In 1987 when I joined this ser­vice my wages were 20 rupees and now I get 1000 rupees,” said an elderly protester.