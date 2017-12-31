CPW workers continue to protest in Srinagar

The protesters appealed education Minister to regularize them under the SRO 520 regularization policy.
Srinagar—Contingent paid workers of the education department from all the districts of Kashmir held a protest demonstration outside press colony on Saturday.
Scores of the workers assembled outside press colony demanding to include them in SRO 520 regularisation policy and appealed the Education Minister Altaf Bukhari to fulfil their demands including regularization. Shouting slogans the CPWs working as sweepers, watchmen, and cooks from various government schools have been working in schools for decades.
“Till now we were an impression that we all are going to regularise under SRO 520 regularisation policy, even finance minister Dr Haseeb Drabu had assured us but I don’t know why are we being ignored now,” said of the protestor
The protesters appealed education Minister to regularize them under the SRO 520 regularization policy.
They added that they have been discharging the duties in schools on a meagre monthly salary of rupees five hundred. “In 1987 when I joined this service my wages were 20 rupees and now I get 1000 rupees,” said an elderly protester.
