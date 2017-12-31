 Skip to main content

CPW workers continue to protest in Srinagar

189

The protesters appealed edu­cation Minister to regularize them under the SRO 520 regu­larization policy.

Srinagar—Contingent paid workers of the education de­partment from all the districts of Kashmir held a protest dem­onstration outside press colony on Saturday.

Scores of the workers as­sembled outside press colony demanding to include them in SRO 520 regularisation policy and appealed the Education Minister Altaf Bukhari to fulfil their demands includ­ing regularization. Shouting slogans the CPWs working as sweepers, watchmen, and cooks from various govern­ment schools have been work­ing in schools for decades.

“Till now we were an im­pression that we all are go­ing to regularise under SRO 520 regularisation policy, even finance minister Dr Haseeb Drabu had assured us but I don’t know why are we being ignored now,” said of the protestor

The protesters appealed edu­cation Minister to regularize them under the SRO 520 regu­larization policy.

They added that they have been discharging the duties in schools on a meagre monthly salary of rupees five hundred. “In 1987 when I joined this ser­vice my wages were 20 rupees and now I get 1000 rupees,” said an elderly protester.

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags employeesJK GovtEducation Deptt

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer