Anantnag—Various private coaching centers are running without registration in south Kashmir’s Anantnag District

The tuition centers in Anantnag district have witnessed tremendous growth in the past couple of years

Sources said that maximum tuition centers are functioning illegally in the district as they are running without registration.

Sources told Kashmir Observer that various coaching centers in tehsils and other adjoining areas of the district are running without registration in complete violation of government norms

Sources said that owners of these coaching centers didn’t comply with the conditions laid down in J&K Regulation of Private Tuition Rules of 2010.

They said that these tuition centers also lack basic facilities.

Locals allege that in a single classroom which has intake capacity of 20 students they forcefully accommodate thrice the number of students .

Pertinently, the High Court had also ordered the closure of all unregistered coaching centers in the valley and constituted a panel headed by Division Commissioner.

The committee, framed under rules of Jammu and Kashmir Regulation of Private Tuition Centers 2010, was formed following a PIL that sought court's intervention in the regulation of private coaching classes. The petitioner had, reportedly, asked the court to ensure that none of the coaching centers keep odd timings.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Chief education Officer Anantnag Ghulam Rasool Shah said that we have already made a committee headed by additional DC Anantnag to inspect coaching centers in Anantnag district.

“Recently we seized four unregistered coaching centers in Mattan area of Anantnag,” he said and added that teams will inspect coaching centers in other areas and anyone found guilty will be strictly dealt with.