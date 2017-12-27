Cinematographer Tassaduq Will Become Minister Today

As PDP plan to heal rifts with Cabinet, bolster party position
Srinagar—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will be inducting two faces today in her Council of Ministers including her 45-year-old cinematographer brother, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti.
According to sources the PDP MLA, Javed Mustafa Mir, who had earlier served as Revenue Minister in the Cabinet of former Chief Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 2015 is also expected to be re-inducted to the Council of Ministers.
Governor N N Vohra would administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted Ministers tomorrow at 11 am at Raj Bhavan lawns in the winter capital city of Jammu. With the filling of these two vacancies, the PDP would also exhaust the quota of its Ministers while its coalition partner – BJP has already exhausted its share in the Ministry. With these changes, the PDP would have 14 Ministers including Chief Minister and BJP 11.
Knowledgeable sources said that there are high chances that some ministers would be given additional portfolios along with some new faces being inducted in the council of ministers.
The speculations are also rife that the coalition will try to pacify the disgruntled voices within the cabinet as well.
Earlier, there were reports that few ministers in the coalition were unhappy over their portfolios and were demanding changes in their ministries.
They were later pacified by Mehbooba Mufti and assurances were given to them that their issues will be resolved in the next cabinet reshuffle, sources said.
The ministries likely to witness a revamp include Agriculture, Youth Services and Sports, IT etc.
