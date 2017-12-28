Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir police and Army in a joint operation Wednesday busted a militant hideout and recovered cache of arms and ammunition in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Arms and ammunition was recovered on early Wednesday morning from a terrorist hideout busted by 60RR of Army and police party in Shargari forests of Chassana,” official spokesperson in Jammu said.

He said the recovery included 303 rifle with magazine, 90 rounds of 303 rifle ammunition, Ak-56, Ak-56 magazines (4), Ak ammunition (81), Radio set Kenwoo, Radio set antenna, pistol, pistol magazines, Chinese grenades (2), 36 number HE hand grenade, UBGL, batteries (7), RPG rounds (2), Pika rounds (67), explosives (23) and two improvised explosive devices of 6-kg each.

“The area was cordoned and search operation was launched,” the official said.