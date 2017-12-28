Budget Session: Speaker Chairs APM, Urges Support For Smooth Business 

Jammu—Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta on Thursday sought cooperation of political parties for smooth conduct of upcoming Budget Session scheduled to start from January 2.

The speaker, while chairing all party meeting here today, hoped that Members would fully utilize the time fixed for them during the session to highlight public issues of their respective areas and other related demands in a democratic manner.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Legislators, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, Sat Paul Sharma, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat and Rajesh Gupta.

The Speaker said that equal opportunities would be provided to each political party to raise the issues of public importance including developmental aspiration of people during the course of the Session.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs assured the meeting that the Government would extend full cooperation to the opposition members during the session and provide them sufficient time. He also sought cooperation of the senior legislators to run the session smoothly. He urged the Speaker to consider the genuine suggestions of the legislators particularly related to the redress of public issues.

The legislators of all Political Parties present in the meeting assured the Speaker to extend full cooperation to run the House in a cordial manner. They expressed their hope that the Speaker will take all necessary steps to make the business of the House fruitful.

The legislators also suggested for providing the reply of the Starred and Un-Starred Questions to all the Members well in advance so that they can prepare themselves for raising supplementary questions, if any.

Meanwhile the meeting also paid rich tributes to renowned statesmen, social and religious leader of Ladakh Late Kushok Bakula Rinpoche. The Speaker recalled the services and contribution of Bakula as a member of State Constituent Assembly, Legislative Assembly, Member Parliament and Indian diplomat to Mongolia.

Secretary Assembly M R Singh, Special Secretary, R L Sharma, Additional Secretary, Naseem Jan, Deputy Secretary, Abdul Qayoom Mir and other Senior Officers of Assembly Secretariat were also present in the meeting.