Srinagar—A brigadier posted in Kashmir is under investigation after allegations of having links with Kashmiri woman, Delhi based newspaper Indian Express reported.

The brigadier, whom the newspaper has not identified, has been attached to Srinagar Sub Area to face investigation. The Brigade was deployed on active counter-insurgency but the area of operation was not known.

Newspaper’s Chandigarh based reporter Man Aman Sing has reported that the women with whom Brigadier had links were identified by the military intelligence that had kept the particular woman under watch.

“Following which more incriminating evidence was found. Sources say it is also being ascertained if the woman had links with any militant outfits,” the Newspaper reported.