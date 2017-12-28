Beauty Jan’s Killing:SHRC Issues Notices To DC,SSP Shopian To File-Report

Srinagar—The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Wednesday issued notices to the civil and police administration Shopian, seeking a report regarding the killing of a woman allegedly by government forces in south Kashmir on December 19.

Member SHRC Dilshada Shaheen asked the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police to submit the report by or before February 14.

The Centre for Peace and Protection of Human Rights through its Chairman M M Shuja had filed the plea.

The petitioner has sought an independent probe preferably through SHRC’s own investigation agency to bring to justice those responsible for the killing of a civilian, Rubeena Jan alias Beauty Jan, wife of Manzoor Ahmad Mir of Batmuran Shopian.

“A constitutional obligation is cast upon this commission to constitute a thorough probe preferably through its own agency so that those responsible for the killing of the innocent civilian are brought to justice”, the petitioner in his petition said.

The petitioner in his plea has asked the magistrate who ordered to open fire resulting in a “cold blooded murder” of a civilian.

“The family of the deceased is also required to be compensated adequately keeping in view the tender age of the baby left behind”, the petitioner said adding “Prima face, it was apparent that the woman was sitting in house with the baby in her lap when she was hit by a bullet fired from the firearm of a trooper reportedly while controlling a protesting mob in the area during a gunfight”.

“There is neither any allegation nor any suggestions that the deceased lady was part of protesting mob but admittedly she was in her own house with her baby in the lap”, the petitioner said,” suggests that the forces were indiscriminately firing bullets unmindful of the consequences”.

He said the forces were expected to follow standard operation procedures (SOP) “which have not been followed at all”.

“The troopers appear to have fired bullets with an intention to kill and not to deter people from holding protests”, the petitioner said. (Kashmir Wire)