Baramulla police solves ‘blind murder’ case in 6 hours

Srinagar—Baramulla Po­lice on Saturday claimed to have the blind murder case by arresting a person who accord­ing to them raped and killed the woman in the orchards.

According to Police, on Dec 29 (Friday) at 02:00 PM, Police Post Delina received information that an unidenti­fied dead body of a lady is lying in orchards of village Jahama.

“The police party rushed on the spot and inquest proceed­ing were initiated. During the course of inquest deceased lady, a resident of Khaitangan and it came to forth that she has been murdered by some unknown person,” police said.

A case under FIR No 228/2017 under section 302 RPC was reg­istered in Police Station Baram­ulla and investigation started.

“During the course of inves­tigation, it has come to forth that the deceased lady was ac­companying her ailing mother at District Hospital Baramulla and went missing during the intervening night of 28-29 this month,” they said, adding that it also came to forth during the investigation that the lady was enticed by one person identified as Gulzar Ahmad Malik, son of Ghulam Mohammad Malik, resident of Naidkhai Sumbal A/P Delina Ghat.

“The victim and the accused hired a Maruti Van from Dis­trict Hospital Baramulla and de-boarded at Jahama Railway crossing. The accused took the victim to nearby orchards where the deceased lady and the accused had a tiff over some issue, after which the accused raped the lady and later on killed by hitting her head with a stone,” they said.

The accused later fled from the spot, police said, adding that the body of the victim was handed over to the relatives after comple­tion of medico-legal formalities.

The case was solved within a record period of six hours by Baramulla Police. “Accused per­son namely Gulzar Ahmad Ganie has been arrested,” police said.

The team of officers led by Ruhail Mircha Dy. SP Head­quarters Baramulla, Station House Officer (SHO) Baramulla Khalid Fayaz and D.O Delina SI Ashraf made exemplary efforts to solve the murder mystery and arrest of the accused.